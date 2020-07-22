Stressful time for Old Leighlin following Covid scare

By Kieran Murphy

RELIEF but moving cautiously forward is the Old Leighlin GFC approach as they come to terms with a Covid-19 case in their club last week.

On Thursday, the club announced one of their players had tested positive for Covid-19 the day before and had gone into self-isolation at home. The HSE moved quickly and 10-12 close contacts of the player self-isolated and were tested.

All subsequent tests came back negative and further tests were carried out as a precaution on several more club and family members who had also come into lesser contact with the positive case.

“We had 30 tests carried out across the club. We didn’t have to do the majority of the tests but to put people’s minds at ease and with different family situations we decided to do them,” explained John Hayden, club chairman.

He added everyone in the club is treading carefully.

“Everything has come back negative and we are very relieved. Basically, we are still following the protocols and the advice of the HSE. We are going in the right direction and are happy we have contained everything. The close contacts are still restricting their movements and so are the casual contacts.

“What is important is that on-field activity is not an issue. With this you cannot say everything is 100%, but from our point of view and adhering to GAA guidelines there has been no further positive cases.

“Most of our lads went to Nowlan Park for their tests and, in general, within 24 hours all those tests were back. We were the first club in our neck of the woods to have a positive case. There were a lot of unknowns. We had a process where we had to trace the unknowns and find out who the contacts were.”

Rumours abounded when it was revealed there was a positive test associated with the club last week. The Old Leighlin clubman says people should only get their information from reliable sources and Hayden insists the club have been open and transparent about releasing information in relation to their situation.

“There have been loads of rumour and gossip out there. It is incredible what things have been put out there which have little basis on fact. We have been hiding nothing. It was notified to everyone who was in close contact and I, myself, contacted clubs,” stressed Hayden.

Old Leighlin had played two challenge matches against Laois clubs the weekend before their positive test was announced.

“We contacted Arles-Kilcruise and Killeshin so that they could inform people so that they could do what they thought was necessary. We are happy we did that.”

Both Laois clubs ceased all club activities last week until getting the all clear but are set to return to action.

Hayden has enjoyed a long and successful affiliation with Old Leighlin and Carlow GAA. He has had his disappointments too but last week’s positive test put all that in perspective.

“We were very concerned in our community alone and it was a very stressful time I can tell you,” said Hayden.

In the meantime, as Old Leighlin come to terms with their brush with Covid-19, they are hoping to get back training shortly.

“We expect to be back on the field at the end of this week. We are tying up some loose ends. We want to be 100% and are being over-cautious if anything. Technically we could be back on the field like some other clubs have done but that was a big discussion we had at our meeting last night. “We decided to be over-cautious and wait another couple of more days before returning to action. All going well that is our plan and by the weekend the players will be back on the field,” said Hayden.

Carlow County Board Chairman, Sean Campion, was fully behind by the Old Leighlin club and praised them for their prompt actions.

“It’s unfortunate it happened. The club dealt with it quickly. They handled it very well and were in communication with the county secretary. To be fair to Michael Davitts, Old Leighlin ladies football and Naomh Bríd who are tied in with Old Leighlin they took precautions as well.”

The scheduled first round senior camogie championship game between St Mullins and Naomh Bríd which was due to be played last night (Monday) has been postponed as a precaution.

Like Hayden it was a shock for Campion to see how a positive Covid-19 virus test can affect a community.

“It is only when it hits that you see the knock-on effects,” he acknowledged.