Almost two thirds of young people in Oberstown have a substance issue says annual report

The Oberstown Children Detention Campus in Dublin holds young people sentenced or remanded by the courts.

Of the children detained in Oberstown, 71% were considered to have a problem with substance misuse according to their 2019 annual report.

During the first quarter of 2019, 127 young people were detained in the centre, 121 of whom were boys.

The report found that 40% of the children were in detention for the first time. 52 were serving remand/detention orders, 60 serving remand orders only and 15 serving a detention order only.

Twenty-four of the young people in Oberstown were from the Traveller community.

The children in detention came from 16 counties, with 27% coming from the capital and seven children were born outside of Ireland.

Over two fifths of the young people had previously been in care or had significant involvement with TUSLA prior to their detention.

The report also found that 41% of the young people in Oberstown had a mental health need, 21% of whom were prescribed medication.

The Oberstown Campus increased the offending behaviour programmes offered by 50% and facilitated 2,062 family visits in 2019.