Beaten for a cigarette

Cowardly thugs inflict vicious assault on well-known local man

By Elizabeth Lee

A CARLOW town resident, well known for the charity work that he does, was viciously assaulted by a gang of youths after he was asked for a cigarette on a birthday night out.

Ollie Kenna was walking home along by the Liberty Tree on Kennedy Avenue last Tuesday night when he was approached by a young man looking a cigarette. When Ollie told him that he didn’t smoke, he got struck from behind, which stunned him, before he was repeatedly beaten around the head by two, if not four, assailants.

They targeted his face and head

“When I told the young lad that I didn’t smoke, I saw a hoodie out of the corner of my eye. Next thing, I got hit. He absolutely waylaid me and the lad who hit me took off his shirt to challenge me. When I saw him without his shirt on, I knew I was in trouble. They were obviously out for trouble. I’m a big man, but they were trying to get me onto the ground,” explained Ollie.

The attack happened so fast that Ollie isn’t sure how many people were hitting him, but he thinks it could have been four. His vision was also disturbed by the blood that flowed into his eyes.

“I’m on medication for my heart so I bleed like a tap. The blood in my eyes was blinding me so I’m not sure how many were involved. I do know that they were hitting my head and my face. It was rough,” Ollie continued.

Ollie, a gentle giant of 6’ 2”, was out celebrating his 65th birthday with his niece Hester Curran and his friend Henry. Ollie was supposed to have a party this weekend, but Hester wasn’t able to make it so the trio went out on their own on Tuesday night for dinner and few quiet drinks. They were walking home at about 10.45pm when the attack happened.

“I was walking ahead of Henry and Ollie when I heard a crack ‒ that was the sound of Ollie being hit,” said Hester. “It was horrible; it was a terrible thing to happen. No-one deserves that.”

When people realised what was happening, a bunch of young lads came running to help from a chipper on Potato Market, after which a taxi driver brought Ollie to Carlow Garda Station.

His son, also known as Ollie, brought him by car to St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny, where he stayed for three days undergoing x-rays and scans on his face and head.

He sustained a laceration over his eye that needed five stitches, while doctors also suspected a broken eye socket. Ollie’s eye completely closed up and he was left black and blue from the kicking he received.

His son is now taking care of him at home, while his family and friends are deeply shocked and hurt at how such a caring, loving man could be so badly treated.

Ollie, originally from Graiguecullen, is well known in Carlow town for his charity work. A motorbike enthusiast, he and his pals raise funds for a special needs school called St Patrick’s in Kilkenny, while he also got his impressively long locks shaved five years ago to help children with autism because his son has special needs.

Now the gentle giant is at home recovering but is deeply shocked by what happened to him.

“I’ve never been to a garda station before; I’ve never been in trouble. People need to know what can happen. This shouldn’t happen to people,” concluded Ollie.