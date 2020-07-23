Carlow farmers targeted in new phone call scam

Thursday, July 23, 2020

By Elizabeth Lee

THE Department of Agriculture, Food and Marine has issued a warning to farmers about a phone scam. It has received reports about phone calls to farmers from a person purporting to represent the department, seeking bank details. They state that they need these details to allegedly offer refunds or seek due payments. This department stresses that it never seeks bank details or any other personal information by phone or by text message.

If you receive a telephone call supposedly from the Department of Agriculture and seeking this type of information, please do not share your information. The department says that its staff will not mind you taking their name and ringing back on one of the official numbers listed on its website – do not use the number such a caller gives you. You can report such phone calls to 076 1064468.

Anyone who mistakenly provides personal information in response to these types of fraudulent phone calls should contact their bank or credit card company immediately and alert the gardaí.

Filed under: , , , ,

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Latest Covid-19 figures

Thursday, 23/07/20 - 7:24pm

New videos highlight role of women in farming today

Thursday, 23/07/20 - 5:56pm

Murnane O’Connor welcomes €5.2 billion stimulus package

Thursday, 23/07/20 - 5:51pm

Similar Articles

New videos highlight role of women in farming today

Thursday, 23/07/20 - 5:56pm

Alice Mullins was a caring woman who loved TV and gardening

Saturday, 18/07/20 - 8:42pm

Looking for your dream job? Supermacs is hiring an ice cream taster

Thursday, 16/07/20 - 4:30pm