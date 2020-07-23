Carlow farmers targeted in new phone call scam

By Elizabeth Lee

THE Department of Agriculture, Food and Marine has issued a warning to farmers about a phone scam. It has received reports about phone calls to farmers from a person purporting to represent the department, seeking bank details. They state that they need these details to allegedly offer refunds or seek due payments. This department stresses that it never seeks bank details or any other personal information by phone or by text message.

If you receive a telephone call supposedly from the Department of Agriculture and seeking this type of information, please do not share your information. The department says that its staff will not mind you taking their name and ringing back on one of the official numbers listed on its website – do not use the number such a caller gives you. You can report such phone calls to 076 1064468.

Anyone who mistakenly provides personal information in response to these types of fraudulent phone calls should contact their bank or credit card company immediately and alert the gardaí.