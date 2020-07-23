Coronavirus: Check-up calls made to less than 7% of airport arrivals

Just over 4,000 calls were made to check up on almost 62,000 passengers arriving into Dublin Airport during the first two weeks of July.

It has emerged just 52 per cent were answered, following a parliamentary question from Social Democrats co-leader Róisín Shortall.

A sample of around 6,100 passengers was taken, with around 2,000 exempt from follow-up as they were transiting to Northern Ireland, or in the State for less than two days.

It comes as passengers arriving into the Republic are required to complete a Covid-19 Passenger Locator Form so that health authorities may use their details to contact them and verify their location in the country as they complete a 14-day quarantine.

Passenger traffic at Dublin Airport increased substantially in the month of July, with an average of about 11,000 passengers arriving and departing daily in the past week according to the Dublin Airport Authority.

This comes as the Government has further lifted travel restrictions to and from the country with the release of a “green list” of countries which people may travel to and from without having to complete a two-week quarantine upon arrival in the Republic.

Italy, Greece and Malta are among 15 countries on the list, while many common destinations for Irish holidaymakers such as Spain and Portugal are not included.

However, the Government message remains to avoid all non-essential travel.