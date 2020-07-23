EuroMillions winner makes contact with the National Lottery

The EuroMillions jackpot winner has made contact with the National Lottery.

The winner of the €49.5 million prize is based in Dublin.They are Ireland’s 19th National Lottery millionaire of 2020.

The winner spent just €2.50 on their ticket and they also picked their own numbers.

Speaking about the win, a National Lottery spokesperson said: “We were absolutely delighted to hear from Ireland’s latest EuroMillions jackpot winner who now becomes the 16th EuroMillions jackpot winner in Ireland since the game was introduced in 2004.

“We are now making arrangements for the winner or winners to make their claim in the coming weeks.”