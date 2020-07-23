Fiddle-playing Kate (13) will feature on RTÉ radio

By Elizabeth Lee

AS part of Cruinniú na nÓg 2020, Kate Nolan-Gould from Upper Seskin, Carlow is participating in My Creative Life, a series of short radio pieces that take the listener on a joyous dive into their creative world.

The programme explores people’s passions, ranging from art to aerial dance, cooking to coding, history to heritage and in this case, traditional Irish music, when Kate will feature on RTÉjr Radio in July and August.

Thirteen-year-old Kate has been playing the fiddle since she was three years’ old! Beginning with classical music, she now plays trad. Kate really enjoys playing at lively sessions with young and old alike. For Kate, it’s all about the pure joy of sharing music with others – when toes are tapping and eyes are smiling, the rhythm of the music takes over!

Kate, who comes from a musical family, also plays the banjo, her younger sister Aoise plays fiddle and tin whistle and her parents Aileen and William love all kinds of music but particularly traditional tunes, song and dance. From tin whistle practice to fiddle tuning, there’s rarely a moment without music in this household!

Kate attends St Leo’s College and is with Music Generation Carlow’s junior Trad Ensemble Reel Óg under the tuition of accomplished musicians Marita Nolan and Brian Murphy.

This Saturday, 25 July, Kate will feature on Lyric FM at 5pm and she can also be heard in series two, episode two of the My Creative Life podcast, which drops in on Tuesday 28 July, with episodes also airing on RTÉjr on Tuesdays at 7pm.

This episode of My Creative Life was commissioned by the arts office of Carlow County Council and produced by Grey Heron Media for Creative Ireland and RTÉjr Radio to celebrate Cruinniú na nÓg, Ireland’s national day of free creativity for children and young people.

Cruinniú na nÓg Carlow is organised and managed by Carlow Arts Office as part of the Creative Ireland Programme.