‘Green list’ should be extended, says infectious diseases expert

An infectious diseases expert claims the Republic’s “green list” should be significantly extended.

People arriving here from the 15 countries on the list are no longer required to self-isolate for two weeks.

It comes as one new Covid-19 death and 17 new confirmed cases were reported in the Republic yesterday.

Professor Jack Lambert, from the Mater Hospital, says the green list is far too restrictive and believes Ireland’s approach should be more in line with other European countries:

“I do think more countries could safely be involved. For example, Spain, we just can’t make broad stroke decisions, we need to make individual sensible decisions that are safe.

Our reaction to date has just been ‘close down the whole country.’ I think we need to individualise. The decisions made in Ireland as somebody kind of described to me is just kind of a blunt instrument. We need really sharp, specific decisions made.”

However, another public health expert says travelling to any country is very dangerous at the moment.

Professor Emer Shelley, from the Royal College of Physicians, says even “green list” countries like Gibraltar and Monaco aren’t safe:

“Monaco is a very small country but it’s very close to France. The disease is still active in France, likewise Gibraltar is on the same peninsula as Spain.

People really need to think very carefully, if they were to go against the public health advice and go on holidays to really any country at the moment.”