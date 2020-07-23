New videos highlight role of women in farming today

A NEW video series highlighting the pivotal role that women play in modern farming has been launched by Ireland’s National Rural Network (NRN). The Irish Women in Agriculture video series details the experiences of five women involved in different sectors of agriculture and highlights their dedication and commitment to farming.

While farming used to be a male-dominated profession, data from the Central Statistics Office shows that of the 265,400 people who worked on farms in 2016, over a quarter were female (71,700). However, less than one quarter (16,100) of these women were holders of the farms on which they worked. The NRN’s video series confirms a new era for women in farming and shows resilient and innovative women leading the way on Irish farms.

Speaking about launch of the series, Dr Maura Farrell from the NRN and NUI Galway said: “These videos challenge traditional perceptions of women in Irish farming. The women in these videos are highly innovative, resilient and dedicated to farming, similar to many other women on farms across Ireland. Their expertise and commitment reinforce my belief that a good farmer is a farmer irrespective of gender.”

The videos in the series are now available on the NRN’s YouTube channel. A new video will be released every week.

The NRN is a membership network for anyone interested in rural development. It provides up-to-date information, case studies, seminars and conferences.