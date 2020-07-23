Nine further deaths from Covid-19 and seven new cases

Nine more deaths from Covid-19 and seven new cases were confirmed by the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) this evening.

It means there have been 1,763 deaths and a total of 25,826 confirmed cases in Ireland.

Eight of the nine deaths announced today are delayed notifications, with the deaths taking place between April and June.

At Thursday’s NPHET briefing, acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn explained the reason for the increase in fatalities. “Importantly eight of those deaths are late notifications and took place in April, May and June.”

Ireland’s coronavirus outbreak is stabilising, he said. The infection’s reproductive rate has fallen to between one and 1.4.

Dr Ronan Glynn said: “People have responded to our calls for redoubling their efforts and hopefully we are seeing a stabilisation and hopefully an improving trend.”

Medics aim to keep the reproductive rate of the virus, the number of people one infected patient passes it on to on average, below one so the total diminishes.

It had increased over recent weeks as Ireland unwound its lockdown.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

What we need now is to hold firm and keep up the good work

Dr Glynn added: “Two weeks ago, we expressed our concerns about worrying trends in the progression of Covid-19 in Ireland.

“Collectively, people in Ireland responded to this call for action and together have broken chains of transmission.

“This is a further demonstration of the power of people working together and rising to the continued challenge of this unprecedented pandemic.

“What we need now is to hold firm and keep up the good work.”

Dr Colm Henry, chief clinical officer at the HSE, said the resumption of non-Covid-19 healthcare services is, and always will be, a top priority.

“The greatest enabler of this will be our ability to keep community transmission at a low level.

“We can all play our part in ensuring our hospitals and care settings resume their vital work by following public health advice.

“Every small, individual action as you go about your day, keeping your distance, washing your hands, wearing a face covering, is an act of solidarity with frontline healthcare workers who want to see and treat patients.”