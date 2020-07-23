Recent Carlow deaths

Theresa Griffin (née Haughney) of 44 Staplestown Road, Carlow, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on 23 July at her home.

Beloved mother of John, Colm, Orla, Shauna and the late Brian and much loved grandmother of Lily, Aidan, Elliot and the late Henry.

She will be sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, grandchildren, daughters-in-law Anne and Elaine, Orla’s partner Maria, Shauna’s Partner Tadgh, brothers, sisters, extended family, relatives and friends.

Theresa’s family understand and appreciate that people would like to offer their condolences. However, due to the current situation, all funeral arrangements will be private.

Theresa’s Funeral Mass can be viewed from The Holy Family Church, Carlow, online streaming service on Friday, 24 July at 11am by using the following link http://www.askeaparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam/.

Teresa Kelly, (neé Kealy) of Tankardstown, Tullow passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on 22 July at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

Beloved wife of the late John (Johnny), much loved mother of T.J, Sinead, John and the late Harry, adored grandmother of Laura, John, Alannah, Eoin, John, Katie, Sophia and Grace and cherished sister of Imelda Mary, Celine, Christine, Tom, Harry and the late Ann and Jim.

She will be sadly missed by her loving sons, daughter, grandchildren, daughters-in-law Margaret, Helean and Maureen, Sinead’s partner Dave, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home (R93 XP11) on Friday from 2pm until 8pm. Funeral Mass for family and close friends, with up to 50 people in attendance, on Saturday at 11am, in The Church of the Most Holy Rosary, Tullow, followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Tullow.

House private on Saturday morning.

Teresa’s Funeral Mass can be viewed from The Church of the Most Holy Rosary, Tullow, online streaming service on Saturday, 25 July at 11am by using the following link https://tullowparish.com/our-parish/webcam/.

Due to Covid restrictions and government guidelines, people are welcome to enter the graveyard while observing social distancing.