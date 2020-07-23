Two cleared over gang attack on Garda detectives outside station

Two youths have been cleared of taking part in a group attack outside a Garda station on two detectives who said they were surrounded, beaten and pushed in front of an on-coming car.

The detectives responded to a 999 call in Balbriggan, Co Dublin but were attacked and an attempt was allegedly made to grab one of their official firearms, a trial has heard.

Three youths, aged 17, at the time of the incident pleaded not guilty of taking part in violent disorder by using or threatening to use violence on the night of June 13 last year.

The incident happened outside Balbriggan Garda station.

The three went on trial before Judge Treasa Kelly at the Dublin Children’s Court. She dismissed charges against two of the youths following submissions from defence barristers Amy Dean and Anna Bazarchina.

Counsel submitted there was no evidence their clients engaged in or threatened the use of violence.

The trial against the third youth, who allegedly encouraged the crowd to attack the detectives after he was arrested, will continue in September.

The court heard a passing motorist contacted gardaí after noticing a group of youths outside the station surrounding another youth who was “balled up” on the ground. He was kicked and punched, she said.

Detective Garda Gerard Moroney told the trial that at about 11.55pm he and colleague Detective Garda Colm Fitzpatrick were on patrol. They observed 15 males and another male on the ground.

One youth told the garda detectives to “stop harassing us”, he said.

The witnesses said his colleague approached one teenager and asked for his details.

He said the youth replied “you are not getting my fucking name”.

Detective Garda Moroney told the court he told the teenager, “We can do it here or in the station” but the teen refused to give his name.

He was arrested and allegedly told the other youths, “get them off me, attack them, film it, all of this kind of stuff,” Detective Garda Moroney told the court.

The detectives were punched and kicked.

“Someone shouted ‘push them out on the road, there is a car coming’,” Detective Garda Moroney said.

He described the incident as scary and told the court some of the group pushed them out on the road but the on-coming car, a taxi, stopped.

Detective Garda Moroney told the court he and his colleague, along with the arrested youth, had been pushed onto the road. The teen was handcuffed then and “the punches and kicks were still coming”.

The teen they had arrested did not strike them just told the others to attack them, he said.

Detective Garda Fitzpatrick told the court he felt someone, who is facing separate proceedings, touching the holster of his gun.

He shouted “armed gardai, get back”, at which they scattered and the station was called for assistance, the court heard.

He said about eight of the group had attacked him and his colleague.

The detectives could not say which members of the group had been striking them.

Gardai came out the station and the two co-defendants were arrested up the street walking away.

Another youth who laughed as he filmed the incident was stopped on the night but he was not charged. His video footage was not obtained.

The arrested youth had also been questioned earlier that night by other gardaí and had given his details them, the court was told.