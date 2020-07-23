Visits to three of the countries on ‘green list’ still likely to mean 14-day quarantine

By Muireann Duffy

Irish people are being urged to holiday at home despite the publication of the green list.

Following the publication of the ‘green list’, which allows passengers coming into Ireland from 15 countries to enter without the need to quarantine for two weeks, the Government has since confirmed that if the journey involves a connecting flight in a country not on the list, passengers will have to quarantine.

This caused much confusion yesterday as people remarked that some of the countries included on the list were not directly accessible from Ireland.

Also, because a number of Irish flights connect in the UK, which is not on the list, many routes will require passengers to isolate on return to Ireland.

Three of the countries cannot be reached, either directly or indirectly, due to connecting flights passing through non-green list countries, while the majority of the remaining countries can only be accessed from Dublin Airport.

Below is the list of countries and whether they are accessible and how they can be reached.

San Marino: Although San Marino does not have an airport, it can be accessed through Italy, which is also on the list.

Gibraltar: Cannot be accessed as connecting flights pass through the UK or Spain, neither of which are on the list.

Monaco: Cannot be accessed as connecting flights pass through France, not on the list.

Latvia: Can be accessed by flying directly from Dublin to Riga.

Slovakia: You can fly directly from Dublin to Bratislava.

Greenland: Cannot be accessed as connecting flights pass through the UK and Denmark.

Greece: Thessaloniki, Athens, Corfu, Zante and Rhodes can all be reached directly from Dublin.

Lithuania: Vilnius and Palanga can be accessed from Dublin, while you can get to Kaunas from Dublin and Shannon.

Cyprus: Paphos can be reached from Dublin.

Norway: Flights go directly from Dublin to Oslo.

Estonia: Dublin fly direct to Tallinn.

Hungary: Direct flights from Dublin and Cork to Budapest.

Malta: Luqa is accessible from Dublin and Cork.

Finland: Direct flights from Dublin to Helsinki.

Italy: Most Irish airports have flights to various parts of Italy, but flights from Shannon and Knock connect in London. For this reason, the majority of Italian cities can only be directly accessed from Cork and Dublin.

Despite the publication of the green list, the public health advice from NPHET remains that people should not travel abroad unless it is essential.