Assets seized in Louth as part of Operation Stratus

Operation Stratus was carried out to identify assets linked to organised criminal activity in Co Louth.

Two mobile homes valued at €20,000 each, and 2 Audi A.6’s valued at €20,000 and €14,000 have been seized in Co Louth.

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) brought the case before the High Court, which heard the assets were identified as part of ‘Operation Stratus’ and ongoing investigations into property linked to organised criminal activity in the county.

The operation involved an investigation into groups involved in the sale and distribution of controlled substances and feud related activity in Drogheda.

The case was referred to the Cab for investigation by a local Divisional Asset Profiler attached to the Louth Garda Division.

The court appointed the Cab as receiver for the sale of the items.

Superintendent Christy Mangan of the Louth Division said: “This was a significant outcome for Gardaí from Drogheda targeting those involved in organised crime.

“It further demonstrates the value of Divisional Garda Asset Profilers and the Criminal Assets Bureau working in parallel with our local investigating team as part of ‘Operation Stratus’.

“This approach will continue in the future. Gardaí in Drogheda would appeal to anyone with information on those in our community living on the proceeds of crime to contact Drogheda Garda Station 041-987 4200, the Criminal Assets Bureau 01-666 3266 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800-666 111.”