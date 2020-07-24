Covid-19 testing may be introduced at airports and ports

Minister Simon Harris is screened for Covid-19 at the Mater Hospital. File photograph

Testing for Covid-19 may be introduced at airports and ports in the Republic.

The Department of Transport has told the Oireachtas Covid-19 committee that it is considering the measure.

The move follows criticism of a current lack of diagnostic checks at ports and airports.

Ken Spratt, from the department, says stricter measures may be brought in for international passengers:

“It is the case that we do believe there is more that could be done, and we’re giving consideration to potentially introducing testing – departure point testing, and also some testing is already in place in Dublin Airport, particularly where a person with symptoms is presenting.

We are considering what additional measures we could and perhaps should introduce.”