Educate Together pupils say goodbye to primary school

By Elizabeth Lee

CARLOW Educate Together celebrated the end of the year with an online goodbye.

Their final remote assembly was a very special one, where they said farewell to sixth class pupils, who are moving onto secondary school in September.

“While we would have loved to have had the children in the school to say goodbye in person, sadly, when we checked with our insurance company, we would not have been covered. We felt it was more important to be responsible and keep within the Covid-19 rules,” said school principal Simon Lewis. “However, we really wanted to make the event special so we tried our best to make it as memorable as possible,” he added.

Sixth-class teacher Susie Faulkner gathered video messages from staff and some celebrities who have visited the school in the past and these were played to all the students. The fifth class performed an original rap track to say goodbye to their older peers and, as a final treat, the staff made a special video based on the theme from hit TV show ***Friends***, which can viewed on YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tzUChhsbVso)

The school has been leading the way across the country since the lockdown began. During the pandemic, Simon trained over 1,000 school principals in how to use technology to ensure the best learning outcomes for pupils during the closures, including the use of video and learning platforms such as Google Classroom. The teachers made sure to be in contact regularly with the pupils and the school set up an online help desk for families that needed help with anything from logging into their accounts to learning long division! Simon also had a live weekly Q&A on Facebook and YouTube with families every weekend and ran weekly assemblies.

Even though the building is closed, staff have painted a special message to anyone passing by, which can be seen from the road. The school hopes to be able to bring the sixth class children back for a party when it is safe so they can say a proper goodbye to Carlow Educate Together.