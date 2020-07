The additional services were announced after a viral tweet showed people sitting on the floor of carriages.

Irish Rail will be increasing the number weekend trains operating in order to deal with demand.

The Cork, Limerick, Tralee and Galway lines to Heuston Station in Dublin will all have more services from this weekend.

Last weekend, Irish Rail was criticised for failing to provide adequate services after a tweet emerged showing a train overcrowded with people.

The company says it will continue to monitor demand on all services, and intends to run a full schedule before the end of August.