Man accused of Garda Colm Horkan murder unlikely to be fit for court for weeks, court hears

The 43-year old man accused of the murder of Detective Garda Colm Horkan in Roscommon is unlikely to be fit to appear before court in the coming weeks, a remand hearing has been told.

Stephen Silver of Aughaward, Foxford, Co Mayo, who is charged with the murder of Detective Garda Horkan in Castlerea on June 17, was due to appear before Harristown District Court this morning but was deemed unfit to appear by video link.

His solicitor, Gearoid Geraghty, told Judge Alan Mitchell that his client is currently being treated in the acute admissions ward at the Central Mental Hospital.

It is the third time since his arrest last month that Silver has been unable to appear by video link before Harristown District Court.

The court was also told by Mr Geraghty that Sliver is receiving antipsychotic medication.

Mr Geraghty said that according to doctors at the Central Mental Hospital, his client will be kept under review and that his mental state is expected to gradually improve during the next two months.

Sgt. Mark Mahon said that the State’s application was that Silver be remanded in custody for two weeks to appear before Harristown District Court via video link on August 7.

Mr Geraghty said that he didn’t expect Silver to be able to appear via video link on that date due to continuing treatment.

Judge Mitchell asked Mr Geraghty if he had any objection to his client appearing via video link, and he confirmed he did not.

Judge Mitchell remanded Sliver in custody to appear via video link before Harristown District Court on August 7.