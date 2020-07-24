Mask-maker Catherine donates thousands to local charities

By Elizabeth Lee

CATHERINE Horan sits at her sewing machine in her house on MacGamhna Road, Carlow surrounded by bags of material and spools of elastic churning out mask after mask.

Such is the demand for them that she produces about 350 face masks a week from her tiny workshop. But rather than capitalising on her success

and actually making money for herself, she now raises about €1,000 a week, which she donates to local causes.

“It’s been crazy, it’s really taken off. There’s a lot of work involved in taking the orders, packaging them and so forth, so my sister Trish gives me a hand. You really couldn’t have planned this, it’s been mad here,” a delighted Catherine told The Nationalist.

She works as a healthcare assistant and initially she sold the masks to raise a few bob for the Irish Motor Neuron Association, but she’s now gone on to donate thousands of euros to local organisations.

Carlow Town Community First Responders (CTCFR) were the latest happy recipients of a €1,000 cheque from Catherine.

CTCFR is the 12th local charity to benefit from Catherine and her family’s great work. The masks are free, but people are asked to leave a donation for them instead.

As soon as Catherine reaches €1,000, she writes a cheque to the next local charity that’s on her list.

“She and her family have done amazing work to date and they are constantly sitting at their sewing machines making these super-quality protective masks,” said John Delaney of the first responders.

John explained that Carlow first responders were on Catherine’s list of beneficiaries because of personal experience.

About 18 months ago, when she was away for a night with her partner Liam in Aughrim, Co Wicklow, he was showing symptoms of a stroke so Catherine’s daughter rang the emergency services. An ambulance and the local community first responders were immediately dispatched by the National Ambulance Service.

The responders team arrived at the house within three minutes and they assessed Liam for symptoms of a stroke. The family were amazed that the first responders arrived in such a short time. They felt reassured that they knew what they were doing and were satisfied with how they dealt with the frightening situation.

“The first responders were very professional and they calmed the whole situation down as soon as they arrived,” recalled Catherine.

“If anyone feels that there’s something going wrong healthwise with a member of their family or anyone in their company, please do not hesitate to dial 999 or 112 for the emergency services. I know that these people would rather come out and for it to be a false alarm rather than missing a serious health issue, which may cause serious negative health repercussions or possibly even the loss of life.”

As a result of her experience, Catherine wanted to give something back to the first responders as a token of her and her family’s appreciation. Catherine and her family are helping to keep others safe now, during the pandemic by making protective masks and, at the same time, raising funds for worthy causes.

Carlow Town Community First Responders would like to express their sincerest gratitude to Catherine and her family. These funds will help them to buy essential equipment for their services.

Catherine, though so busy with her mask-making operation, is pleased that she can help so many people.

“It’s really snowballed since we started at the end of April. It’s brilliant, we’re delighted with it,” smiled Catherine.

If you would like to place an order for some masks for a donation, contact Catherine on 086 6081548.