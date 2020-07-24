  • Home >
Transport union calls for dedicated police to enforce face coverings

Friday, July 24, 2020

The NBRU said the majority of passengers are complying with rules on face coverings.

The majority of passengers using public transport have been complying with rules regarding the wearing of face masks according to the National Bus and Rail Union (NBRU).

Speaking to the Covid-19 Response Committee, general secretary of the NBRU, Dermot O’Leary said despite people’s compliance, a dedicated Garda Public Transport Division would have been helpful in the policing these new rules.

The plans to make face coverings mandatory on public transport were initially questioned as workers unions felt it should not be the job of drivers to enforce such rules.

Mr O’Leary told the committee that the NBRU have been calling for a dedicated transport police for some time.

“We have support from the Garda representative bodies on that and they could have had a roll had they been resourced properly,” said Mr O’Leary.

