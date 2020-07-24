Visual celebrates reopening with five new exhibitions

By Elizabeth Lee

THE Visual arts centre has finally flung open its doors to the public after months of lockdown, with no less than five new exhibitions filling its spacious galleries.

The famous scientist John Tyndall would be 200 years old on Sunday 2 August so to celebrate the Leighlinbridge-born genius, Visual has commissioned and curated works that explore themes of his discoveries.

Among other discoveries, he unearthed why the sky is blue and why climates are subject to change, so the new Visual exhibitions reflect that.

Exploring trees, the colour of the sky, the importance of our words and stories in times of environmental crisis, fast fashion and the work of Tyndall himself, 28 artists invite visitors to explore the relationship we have with the environment.

Your visit begins outside because artist Mark Joyce and composer Fergal Dowling collaborated to create Tyndall’s Blues, which responds to Visual’s exterior glass skin with blue light and refracted sound.

In the main gallery, artist Katie Holten’s Irish Tree Alphabet allows us to write stories for the world and one another in Irish trees! This exhibition explores language, the environment and the importance of our words and the stories that we tell.

The Sky is Blue is the title of this year’s Artworks, an exhibition of work curated through the Carlow Arts Festival and Visual open submission programme. It features work in film, painting, sculpture, new media and photography. Artworks 2020 celebrates contemporary visual art and its potential to engage a critical and heightening awareness of environmental change.

Ben Rivers’ film Ghost Strata explores the differing scales of impact that humanity’s presence has on the Earth in the past, present and into the future. Found (accidental) sound and text create a meditation on time, memory, leftovers, and extinction.

Artist-in-residence Sibyl Montague’s practice includes sculpture, video, and installation. Self Soothers is a series of sculptures created from recycled fabrics and household materials.

Follow the Rainbow is a children’s programme by artist Clare Breen, where visitors are invited to follow the prisms and rainbows and explore the exhibitions. Each young visitor will receive an art explorer pack on arrival at Visual.