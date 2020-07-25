Cheers as local family breweries scoop deal with Lidl

TWO local family-owned brewing firms are clinking glasses in celebration, after scooping valuable deals with supermarket giant Lidl.

12 Acres Brewing Company in Killeshin and Ballykilcavan Brewery near Stradbally have been selected for Lidl Ireland’s supplier development programme Kickstart, now in its fourth year. The programme, which is backed by Bord Bia, supports small and medium Irish food and drink businesses to grow their brand and build their supply network, particularly valuable at a time of exceptional economic uncertainty. Lidl has invested €1 million in the programme since 2017.

The two local drinks firms are among 33 Irish suppliers who will have a chance to showcase their products on the shelves of more than 200 Lidl stores across Ireland and Northern Ireland from Thursday 30 July.

The 12 Acres Brewing Company, an artisan farm microbrewery, was founded by the McDonald brothers on the family farm in Killeshin in 2014. Ballykilcavan Brewing was founded by David Walsh-Kemmis, whose farm in Ballykilcavan has been in the Walsh family for centuries.