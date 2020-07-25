Children’s Minister announces €300m package for early learning & childcare

By Kenneth Fox

The Minister for Children has announced a €300m package of measures for early learning and childcare.

The package includes access to the Employment wage susbsidy scheme contained in the recently published July stimulus package

Details of the scheme and application process will be available on the Revenue website after legislation is passed.

Roderic O’Gorman said the funding package will enable providers to continue to operate at lower capacity and help soften the extra operating cost.

In a statement on the Department of Children and Youth Affairs’ website, the government said:

“The lives of young children changed suddenly when early learning and childcare services and schools closed in March in response to the COVID-19 emergency.

“As children prepare to return to early learning and childcare services or make the move to pre-school and school for the first time, parents can be assured that there are a number of actions they can take at home to support these important transitions.”