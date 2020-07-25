Creative industries call on government for financial support

By Kenneth Fox

Production company ShinAwil is calling on the government to support creative industries after thousands have been left without jobs due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company recently announced its show, Dancing With The Stars, will not be back in 2021 due to social distancing worries.

ShinAwil chief executive, Larry Bass says the financial and mental welfare of tens of thousands of creative professionals may cause more issues than any virus.

“There are people in the entertainment industry who haven’t worked since March and are unlikely to work for the rest of the year.

“It is affecting them all in a really deep way and I think there has to be some action.

“If tens of thousands of people were losing their jobs in any other industry in Ireland, there would be a complete action plan by the government.