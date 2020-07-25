  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Creative industries call on government for financial support

Creative industries call on government for financial support

Saturday, July 25, 2020

By Kenneth Fox

Production company ShinAwil is calling on the government to support creative industries after thousands have been left without jobs due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company recently announced its show, Dancing With The Stars, will not be back in 2021 due to social distancing worries.

ShinAwil chief executive, Larry Bass says the financial and mental welfare of tens of thousands of creative professionals may cause more issues than any virus.

“There are people in the entertainment industry who haven’t worked since March and are unlikely to work for the rest of the year.

“It is affecting them all in a really deep way and I think there has to be some action.

“If tens of thousands of people were losing their jobs in any other industry in Ireland, there would be a complete action plan by the government.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

One person seriously injured after crash in Co Wexford

Saturday, 25/07/20 - 4:00pm

Children’s Minister announces €300m package for early learning & childcare

Saturday, 25/07/20 - 3:40pm

Ireland ‘lucky’ to have access to Covid vaccines, says Irish GP

Saturday, 25/07/20 - 2:40pm