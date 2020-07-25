GPs concerned people with symptoms are delaying coming forward for testing

There is concern some people with Covid-19 symptoms are waiting up to a week before coming forward to be tested.

Health officials say it is important anyone with a fever, cough, shortness of breath or loss of smell or taste should contact their GP immediately.

The latest figures show there have been 20 new cases of coronavirus, but no further deaths.

Dr Ray Walley from the GP Expert Advisory Group on Covid 19 says people with symptoms should not delay in coming forward:

“In my practice I have noticed people are contacting with six or seven days of symptoms, thankfully in the majority of circumstances people are isolating.

“That is the experience of GPs nationally so it is very important that we again adhere to the original guidance which is contact your GP immediately and isolate immediately.

“So that we can actually arrange a test and if someone is positive there can be a tracvk and trace system put in place.”