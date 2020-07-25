Ireland ‘lucky’ to have access to Covid vaccines, says Irish GP

Ireland is ‘lucky’ to have access to a European wide agreement around vaccines, according to an Irish GP.

Dr Ray Walley from the GP Expert Advisory Group on Covid 19 says Ireland’s membership of the EU will be a factor in purchasing doses.

“We’re pretty lucky that we have signed into what the EU commission has organised so we’re going to be part of the European wide access to vaccines.

“There are approximately three vaccines in phase 3 (meaning it is ready for efficacy testing), there are about 140 to 150 vaccines in production.

“You know we are a small country and we need to recognise that but we now have got access to a purchase capacity at the same level as the rest of Europe.”

Worldwide demand

This comes as the Irish scientist leading the race for a Coronavirus vaccine says it is likely that a lot of people will be waiting some time for it.

Professor Adrian Hill from the University of Oxford is currently working on a trial that is being described as “highly promising.”

However, speaking to the Irish Independent recently, Mr. Hill says it is difficult to predict when supply would catch up with worldwide demand.