Latest Covid-19 figures

Saturday, July 25, 2020

The cumulative number of Covid-19 cases in Co Carlow remains at 179 on Saturday evening.

The last seven days has seen the figure rise by two in the county.

Nationally, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that one person with Covid1-9 has died in Ireland.

There has now been a total of 1,764 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Friday 24th July, the HPSC has been notified of 24 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 25,869 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. 

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

