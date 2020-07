Margaret Fingleton (nee McDonald) of Pacelli Avenue, Graiguecullen died suddenly on 24 July at home. Beloved wife of Kieran, much loved mother of Christina and Erin and adored grandmother of Shauna, Clodagh and Maeve. Sadly missed by her loving husband, daughters, brother John, son-in-law Paul, sisters-in-law Margaret, Evelyn and Ann, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

The funeral Mass took place on Saturday morning in Askea.