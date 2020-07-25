Weekend round-up

This week featured a host of important local stories, some positive, some dispiriting.

The week’s most read story online was the great local success story of tech company Cental who expect to double its workforce following substanial investment.

There was also the harrowing story of a well known Carlow man who was set upon by thugs over a cigarette.

The Nationalist’s Elizabeth Lee chatted with publicans across Carlow and there are fears over the future of rural pub.

It was also a testing time for Old Leighlin GFC following one of its players testing positive for Covid-19. The club’s chairperson, John Hayden, talked to the Nationalist about the fallout and his reflief that no further cases were identified.