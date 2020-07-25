What to wear at the beach on staycation

By Edel Jackson

Dear Style Counsel,

I’m going on staycation this year to Achill Island. This is a bit different to my usual holiday in the sun and somehow swimming in the Atlantic ocean in my bikini doesn’t excite me! Any ideas? I’m 30 years old.

I think a lot of people have bikinis in their overseas holiday haul and are struggling with the idea of what to wear on staycation. I’ve included lots of fab one-piece swimsuits from M&S, Next and Penneys and these will all look great on Irish shores.

I’ve also included these amazing shorty wetsuits from the wetsuitoutlet.ie and the amazing thing is they look like swimsuits. These will keep you much, much warmer than your regular swimsuit and would be perfect for your swims. I’ve also included this Palm short sleeve 0.5mm top which would work perfectly over your bikini (see Jessica Biel) or the warmer long sleeve 1mm Zhik top (also from www.wetsuitoutlet.ie). Elle Macpherson, Jordana Brewster and Gisele Bundchen are all surf queens who love a short wetsuit.

I hope these options might help you survive in the cold of the Atlantic sea.