What’s planned for your area

Carlow County Council received 11 planning applications in the last week.

APPLICATIONS RECEIVED

Ballinkillen

Ballinkillen Hurling Club wish to construct walking track and lighting at Ballinkillen Hurling Club at Ballinkillen

Borris

Ronan & Andrea Whitford wish to construct a new 103 sq m single storey domestic garage to the side of existing dwelling Ballybrack, Ballymurphy Borris

Del Todd wishes to construct domestic garage/store at Currane, Borris

Co. Carlow

Carlow

George Sothern wishes to change of use from two office units on first and second floor of existing three storey building to two one bedroom apartments and internal alterations to layout of same. Planning permission is also sought for a change of use to detached two storey building to rear of same from commercial unit to one bedroom apartment at 37 Dublin Street, Carlow

Thomas O’Brien wishes to retain existing works and construct dormer style dwelling and garage at No. 3 Talbot Terrace, Browneshill

Michael & Mary McCormack wish to demolish a single storey extension and a first floor extension at 18 Sycamore Road, Rathnapish

JC Brenco Developments wish to construct a residential development consisting of 18 dwellings at Friar’s Green, Tullow Road, Carlow

Milltown New Homes Ltd wish to alter previously granted planning permission to alter dwelling type at Carrigbrook, Tullow Road, Carlow

Kildavin

Breda Fagan wishes to extensions to the existing dwelling at Lackabeg,

Kildavin

Rathrcrogue

Barry McDaniel wish to alter previous planning permission to include relocation of granted single storey garage, entrance and associated site works at Rathcrogue

Tinryland

Shane Blanche wishes to retain existing 56 sq m garage and to construct an extension to include an extended kitchen, bedroom and sitting room at Ballybar,

Tinryland