12 new cases and no further deaths from Covid-19

By Kenneth Fox

A further 12 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre this evening.

It was also announced that there were no new deaths from the virus.

That means the total number of Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland is still 1,764.

With 12 cases today, the total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland is 25,881.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.