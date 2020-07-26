Ban on evictions set to be extended until January

By Kenneth Fox

The current ban on evictions is set be extended until January 2021, according to the Sunday Business Post.

However, there will be changes as it will restrict the ban only to those who have fallen into arrears during the pandemic, with criminal prosecutions for people who falsely declare.

The Sunday Business Post reports that the Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien will bring in this scheme which will run until January 2021.

Renters in difficulty under this system must report to the Residential Tenancies Board that they cannot pay rent.

Reports say the measures will be discussed at Cabinet on Monday with the plan being that legislation will be put before the Oireachtas on Tuesday. The aim is to get it all passed by the end of the week.

Protection for tenants

However, Social Democrats TD Cian O’Callaghan says the bill is going to be rushed through the Dail.

He is calling for the protections for renters to last longer and believes the bill needs to be amended as we are still in a pandemic.

Mr. O’Callaghan is calling on the Housing Minister to take a different approach.

“There are immediate changes that could be brought in that would give tenants generally more protections and would limit the grounds of eviction.

“I think that would be a much better system and it would have a long term impact and also give clarity to landlords as well.

“I think overall it would be a better approach by taking a longer term view on limiting evictions.”