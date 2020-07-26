More than 100 people had pandemic payment cut for going on holiday

By Kenneth Fox

Over 100 people receiving the pandemic unemployment payment have had it cut off for going on holiday.

The Department of Social Protection says a further 44 people have had other social welfare payments stopped in the last two weeks.

They say the pandemic payment is paid to people looking for work, not those travelling abroad during the pandemic.

People Before Profit TD, Richard Boyd Barrett does not think that sort of approach is fair:

“If they are going to impose travel restrictions, they should be imposed on everybody.

“The idea that you single out people who have been unlucky enough to lose their job due to Covid-19 is truly shocking.

“Really what they are saying is that there is one law for the well off who have maintained their jobs and their income, and there is another law for people who have been unlucky enough to lose their job as a result of the pandemic.”