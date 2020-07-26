Sunday’s Covid-19 figures

No new Covid related deaths were reported in Ireland as the number of Covid-19 cases remains the same at 179 in Carlow.

There has now been a total of 1,764 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Saturday 25 July, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 12 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 25,881 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.