Sunday’s Covid-19 figures

Sunday, July 26, 2020

No new Covid related deaths were reported in Ireland as the number of Covid-19 cases remains the same at 179 in Carlow.

There has now been a total of 1,764 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Saturday 25 July, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 12 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 25,881 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland. 

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Filed under: ,

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Margaret lived life to the full

Sunday, 26/07/20 - 6:00pm

Over 100 people had pandemic payment cut for going on holiday

Sunday, 26/07/20 - 4:59pm

Castledermot man is first person to complete swim around Fastnet Rock

Sunday, 26/07/20 - 3:00pm

Similar Articles

Over 100 people had pandemic payment cut for going on holiday

Sunday, 26/07/20 - 4:59pm

Plan to reopen schools set to cost €200 million

Sunday, 26/07/20 - 2:00pm

Face coverings to become mandatory in taxis

Sunday, 26/07/20 - 1:29pm