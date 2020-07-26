  • Home >
  • National News >
  • World Health Organisations advises keeping students in small groups to prevent outbreak

World Health Organisations advises keeping students in small groups to prevent outbreak

Sunday, July 26, 2020

The World Health Organisation (WHO) says keeping students in small groups could help stop an outbreak of coronavirus in a school.

The Department of Education is finalising a plan aimed at fully re-opening schools next month.

It is believed to be worth hundreds of millions of euro- and will include extra substitute teachers and improved cleaning regimes.

The cabinet will meet tomorrow to discuss the proposals.

Margaret Harris from the WHO explains how some countries have safely reopened schools:

“Some of the approaches have been to put children into small groups so that you know if indeed a case arises the potential for spread has been very limited.

“You would know where that virus is likely to have been tracked to. So there are many different things you can do as regards reopening schools.”

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

More than 100 people had pandemic payment cut for going on holiday

Sunday, 26/07/20 - 4:55pm

PSNI investigating arson attack on convent in Tyrone

Sunday, 26/07/20 - 2:10pm

Ban on evictions set to be extended until January

Sunday, 26/07/20 - 12:50pm