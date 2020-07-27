146 patients on trolleys in Irish hospitals

121 patients are waiting in EDs, while 25 are waiting in other hospital wards.

There are 146 patients waiting for a hospital bed according to today’s trolley watch figures from the INMO.

University Hospital Limerick (UHL) had the highest number of patients waiting (59), followed by Cork University Hospital (19) and Sligo University Hospital (17).

Nationally, 121 patients were waiting on trolleys in Emergency Departments, while 25 people were waiting in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

One child under 16 was waiting for a bed in Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital in Crumlin.

The figures show patients are waiting in 12 of the 32 hospitals recorded.