Amazon to create 1,000 new jobs in Ireland

Amazon is creating 1,000 new jobs in Ireland over the next two years.

The permanent positions will be created across the company’s Cork and Dublin sites, and will bring Amazon’s total workforce in the country to 5,000 people.

Among the roles being filled are software engineers, network development engineers, data centre technicians and account managers.

In addition to the new jobs, Amazon is investing in a new 170,000 square foot campus in Charlemont Square. The campus will be home to Amazon Web Services’ cloud computing workforce and is expected to open in 2022.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the announcement has bolstered Ireland’s reputation as a leading nation in global technology:

“The government’s mission over the coming months and years is to rebuild our society and economy in the post-Covid world. We need to get people back to work and to protect and create sustainable jobs. This announcement is an important and welcome step in that journey.”

Tánaiste and Minister for Employment Leo Varadkar described the announcement as “a huge vote of confidence in Ireland’s economy and workforce” that speaks to the government’s ambition to make the country “the tech capital of Europe.”

“Amazon has been investing and growing in Ireland for over 15 years, and today, we are reaffirming and increasing that commitment with the creation of these highly skilled roles,” said Mike Beary, Amazon Web Services’ manager in Ireland.

Welcoming this morning’s announcement, Chief Executive of the American Chamber of Commerce Ireland Mark Redmond said it is time for Ireland to double down on retaining and attracting foreign direct investment.

In September 2020, the first of Amazon’s wind farm projects in Ireland will come online.

The Esk wind farm in Co Cork will be the company’s first operational renewable energy project outside the United States, which will deliver clean energy to Ireland’s electric grid and help Amazone meet its commitment to power its global operations with 100 per cent renewable energy by 2025.