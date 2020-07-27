Footage of Irish GP debunking face mask myths goes global

By Elizabeth Lee

DR Maitiú Ó Tuathail, medical director of Heroes-Aid, has gained international media attention after posting a video on social media to debunk the myth that face masks lowers the wearer’s oxygen levels.

Dr Ó Tuathail posted a video of himself to his Twitter page wearing six face masks while connected to a monitor displaying no change in his oxygen levels, to demonstrate that face masks have no effect on a wearer’s blood oxygen levels.

The footage of Dr Ó Tuathail has been carried by news outlets worldwide from the United states to Australia, including the New York Post, Fox News, Euronews, Ladbible, and NowThis Politics, and has been viewed over 20-million times across their respective social media platforms.

The original video uploaded to Dr Ó Tuathail’s Twitter page has been viewed over 620,000 times.

Dr Ó Tuathail, medical director of Heroes-Aid said: “I made the video to debunk a dangerous myth regarding face masks and I’m both surprised and delighted that it has been seen by so many people. Face coverings are an essential weapon in the fight against Covid-19 and now more than ever we need to embrace and accept face coverings. It is vital that people know the facts around face coverings and their importance in stopping the spread of Covid-19. At Heroes-Aid we are striving to provide supports to frontline workers, including supplying them with PPE, as it remains the most important factor in ensuring the safety of frontline healthcare staff during the pandemic.”

Dr Ó Tuathail is a general practitioner based in Dublin. He is a former president of the National Association of General Practitioners. He also serves as medical director of Heroes-Aid, a voluntary not-for-profit organisation established in the early stage of the Covid-19 pandemic in March, to protect and support frontline healthcare workers.

Mary Leahy, CEO of Heroes-Aid said: “The work of Heroes-Aid has only begun. We have supplied those on the frontline with over 500,000 pieces of PPE to date. We are now moving towards providing psychological supports to those who have spent the last few months fighting Covid on the frontline. We want to support them in any way we can. If people want to learn more about us, or indeed donate, they can find out more on www.heroes-aid.com ”

Since it was founded, Heroes-Aid has utilised over €260,000 in donations from members of the public to supply Ireland’s frontline workers with over 500,000 pieces of PPE.

The goal of Heroes-Aid is to raise funds to provide practical supports, such as essential PPE and other resources, to keep Ireland’s healthcare heroes safe as they care for us. The voluntary organisation also intends to provide longer-term psychological, educational and practical support for frontline healthcare workers and their children and families who have been negatively impacted by Covid-19.