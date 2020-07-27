One dead after Ballyfermot shooting

Monday, July 27, 2020

The shooting took place in Croftwood Park, Ballyfermot.

UPDATED: 12.30

A man has died following a shooting in Dublin.

Gardaí were called to the scene in the Croftwood Park area of Ballyfermot at about 11am.

The man, whose age is not yet known, was shot a number of times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The scene is currently being preserved for technical examination.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly those in the area between 10.30am and 11.30am, to contact Ballyfermot Garda Station on 01 666 7200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

