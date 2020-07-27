Golfers challenged to take on the pros in global charity event

By Suzanne Pender

A UNIQUE charity golf tournament is giving players from Carlow the chance to compete against a global field, thanks to a revolutionary new mobile phone golfing app.

The inaugural ‘Global Golf Classic’ allows players from across Ireland to test themselves on the biggest stage and post their score against a field that will include players from the USA, Britain and around the world, including major champion Louis Oosthuizen from South African, who won the Open in 2010.

Hosted by Irish development charity Self Help Africa, which has its origins in Hacketstown, the event runs worldwide until the end of August. The tournament is supported by the award-winning Ernie Els-backed golfing app ‘18Birdies’, which has a database of 40,000 courses worldwide, including virtually every course in Ireland.

The phone app includes Carlow’s Golf Club’s Oak Park course, Mount Juliet and Castlecomer among others.

Players who sign up for the ‘Global Golf Classic’ log in and record their score using 18Birdies cloud-based software, which gives them GPS data as they play their round.

Proceeds from the event will support Self Help Africa’s work with women farmers and small-business owners in sub-Saharan Africa.

“At a time when a lot of golf competitions and open weeks have been cancelled because of coronavirus, this is a great chance for players to come together, play a round and record their score on a global leaderboard, while also supporting a great cause,” said Self Help Africa’s CEO Ray Jordan.

“Virtually every Golfing Union of Ireland course is featured on the app and courses are ranked based on how difficult they are to play, allowing 18Birdies to create a unique leaderboard of participants, wherever you are playing your golf,” he added.

To take part in this great new event, simply register at www.selfhelpafrica.org/globalgolf, pay your tournament fee, download the free 18Birdies app and receive your tournament ID code. Entry fee is €25 per player.