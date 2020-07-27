Holidaymakers warned of ‘staycation scams’

Consumers are being warned of the risk of staycation holiday scams.

It comes as Fáilte Ireland says 60 per cent of people are planning a holiday at home in the next six months.

Fraud awareness group Fraud Smart say they anticipate copycat websites offering holiday accommodation that looks almost identical to the legitimate site.

Keith Gross, of the Banking and Payments Federation of Ireland, says the risks are the same with home holidays as they are with foreign ones:

“Probably people feel a bit more relaxed when they’re dealing with domestic staycation offers but the same rules apply in terms of looking at the bona fides of these websites, there’s copycat websites, there’s fake emails and also social media ads which can be fake and the consumer can be lured into them.”