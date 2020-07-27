House ransacked in Carlow town

Monday, July 27, 2020

 

By Elizabeth Lee

 

A HOUSE in Castlewood Gardens on Pollerton Road, Carlow was burgled on Saturday between 4pm and 7.35pm.

The property was entered via the back door. All rooms were ransacked, but nothing was taken. Gardaí in Carlow are appealing for information in relation to the incident.

They are also investigating a case of criminal damage that occurred at O’Brien Road, Carlow. Gardaí received a report of a car on fire on O’Brien Road shortly after midnight on Thursday morning. The vehicle, which had been taken from a house on Burrin Road on Thursday, had been deliberately set on fire. Anyone with information is asked to contact the gardaí in Carlow on 059 9136620.

