HSE facing a future shortfall in medical staff

Monday, July 27, 2020

The number of consultants, specialists and GPs may need to increase by almost double their current numbers in the next eight years, according to a HSE report.

The research found there is a need for a considerable increase in staff in various areas in the health service.

It says a 42 per cent increase in consultants, specialists and GPs may be needed by 2028.

The number of GPs will need to rise from 4,000 at present to 5,600 to roll out universal free GP care.

The report also says a 38 per cent increase in trainees will be needed in the next five years.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Two men dead in separate road crashes overnight

Monday, 27/07/20 - 10:30am

Increase in passengers arriving to Irish airports

Monday, 27/07/20 - 10:10am

Man bundled into boot of car during daylight attack

Monday, 27/07/20 - 10:10am