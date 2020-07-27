Improved bus service on the way for Carlow

By Suzanne Pender

CARLOW is set to benefit from an improved bus services as part of the government’s July Stimulus, according to Fine Gael deputy John Paul Phelan.

“This new package of measures will deliver better public transport services and help maintain our road network in Carlow, which is so important for regional connectivity,” said deputy Phelan.

“The measures, announced by minister of state at the Department of Transport, Hildegarde Naughton, and minister for climate action, communications networks and transport Eamon Ryan will generate more than 1,300 jobs through a spend of €115 million on vital transport projects.

“It includes funding to allow for an improved bus services in Carlow, along with Cavan, Clare, Cork, Dublin, Galway, Kerry, Laois/Offaly, Limerick, Mayo and Kerry,” said deputy Phelan.

“A particular focus will also be on improving conditions for pedestrians and cyclists through a substantial funding package totaling more than €80 million, which is to be welcomed,” he added.