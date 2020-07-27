Increase in passengers arriving to Irish airports

Dublin Airport recorded the largest number of passengers arriving into three Irish airports.

There has been a steady increase in the number of passengers flying into Irish airports, with almost 6,000 people arriving to Dublin, Cork and Shannon.

Passengers from 35 countries landed at Dublin Airport between July 13th and July 19th, amounting to 36,931 people according to

The Irish Times.

Passengers from the UK were in the majority, with 10,743 people landing in Dublin during that period, followed by Spain (4,965), France (2,137) and the Netherlands (2,041). The number of passengers coming to Dublin from the US during that week was 1,122.

Cork Airport noted a similar trend, with arrival numbers increasing by almost 65%.

2,846 passengers arrived in Cork during the same period, more than half of whom were coming from the UK (1,566).

Shannon Airport had the lowest arrival figures (1,522), but noted an 80% jump compared to the week prior.

Again, the UK (772) accounted for the largest number of arrivals, followed by Spain (332), Poland (238) and Lithuania (70).

These figures account for passengers who’s destination is Ireland and does not include those passing through Irish airports for connecting flights.