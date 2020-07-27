Latest Covid-19 figures

There have been no new Covid-19 cases in Carlow for five days following Monday’s update.

The cumulative figure of cases in Carlow remains at 179.

For the second day in a row, no new Covid deaths were reported nationally according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

There has now been a total of 1,764 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Sunday 26 July, the HPSC has been notified of 11 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 25,892 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Over the past 14 days, the total number of confirmed cases notified to the HPSC is 196. Of which;

Males 52% / Females 47%

Median age is 37 years old; 58% of these cases were between 25 – 55 years old.

23 counties reported new cases; Dublin 62%, Kildare 10%, Cork 4% & Meath 4%

9% of these cases were travel related, 34% were close contacts of a confirmed case and 32% are reported as community transmission.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “Fortunately, the number of cases reported last week (124) were fewer than the week before (143).

“This demonstrates the power of individual action to change the course of Covid-19 in our country. We are each other’s best defence. We know what works – through solidarity, ongoing vigilance and commitment to public health measures we can all play our part in stemming the spread of this virus.”

Rachel Kenna, Chief Nursing Officer, Department of Health, said; “While we wait for a COVID-19 vaccine there are many infectious diseases we currently vaccinate against including measles, rubella, meningitis and HPV. Immunisation programmes were paused due to COVID-19. It is important that school children complete their vaccination programmes now that it is safe to do so. Immunisation schedules for children are available on immunisation.ie.”

Dr Siobhan Ni Bhriain, Consultant Psychiatrist and Integrated Care Lead, HSE; “Coming into the winter season we strongly recommend that all healthcare workers get the influenza vaccination to protect themselves, families and patients in what will be a challenging winter.”