By Elizabeth Lee

GARDAÍ are appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have mobile phone footage of an alleged assault that occurred outside a fast-food restaurant at Barrack Street, Carlow on Saturday afternoon, shortly before 2pm. A man in his 40s sustained minor injuries to his face and arms, while a number of men were believed to have been involved. Contact Garda McCormack at Carlow Garda Station on 059 9136620 with any information.