Over a hundred new jobs announced in Portlaoise

There are 120 new jobs on the way to Portlaoise in Co Laois.

The jobs are being created by Supermac’s at the Portlaoise Plaza, which will open off the M7 motorway next Friday.

Full and part-time staff have already been trained for the roles and it will be the biggest plaza in the country.

Supermac’s managing director Pat McDonagh says the jobs will be in several different areas:

“Well generally… in the retail section and in the catering, there’s Supermacs, there’s Papa Johns, there’s a deli there, there’s also Supersubs which is a sandwich bar etcetera, and a barista coffee area as well. So it’s generally in the catering and the retail route, we’ll also have about 25 or 30 jobs.”