Pick your own fruit and veg at An Gairdín Beo

By Suzanne Pender

AN Gairdín Beo in Carlow has opened its doors to the public every Wednesday in July between 10am and 1pm for a vegetable sale.

Tomorrow marks the last opportunity this month to avail of their delicious produce.

The committee of the Carlow town garden, located beside St Leo’s College, has asked that you pick your own vegetables using your own utensils and carrier bag.

The following produce is currently available ‒ onions, cabbage, beans, lettuce, beetroot, kale, garlic, chard, potatoes and cauliflower. Pesto and chutney (made from garden produce) and homemade jams, herbs and flower arrangements will also be available.

Unfortunately, change cannot be handed back, so a donation box will be available for payment.

Members of the public are also welcome to stroll around the garden, taking care to observe the signage.