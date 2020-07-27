Pick your own fruit and veg at An Gairdín Beo

Monday, July 27, 2020

By Suzanne Pender

 

AN Gairdín Beo in Carlow has opened its doors to the public every Wednesday in July between 10am and 1pm for a vegetable sale.

Tomorrow marks the last opportunity this month to avail of their delicious produce.

The committee of the Carlow town garden, located beside St Leo’s College, has asked that you pick your own vegetables using your own utensils and carrier bag.

The following produce is currently available ‒ onions, cabbage, beans, lettuce, beetroot, kale, garlic, chard, potatoes and cauliflower. Pesto and chutney (made from garden produce) and homemade jams, herbs and flower arrangements will also be available.

Unfortunately, change cannot be handed back, so a donation box will be available for payment.

Members of the public are also welcome to stroll around the garden, taking care to observe the signage.

 

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Recent Carlow deaths

Monday, 27/07/20 - 5:13pm

Golfers challenged to take on the pros in global charity event

Monday, 27/07/20 - 4:00pm

Improved bus service on the way for Carlow

Monday, 27/07/20 - 2:37pm